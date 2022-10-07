Farmer loses cow to tiger

A tiger mauled a cow, belonging to a farmer, to death in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) area, forest officials said on Friday. According to the officials, the farmer and other residents nearby have asked them to trap the tiger which had killed the cow which was one among the four the farmer had tethered near his house on Thursday. The forest officials said the killer was a tiger after spotting its pugmarks around the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)