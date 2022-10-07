IT Dept conducts searches at premises of UP soft drink distributor

Left Menu

Income Tax Department is conducting searches at several locations of a soft drink distributor in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:04 IST
Income Tax Department is conducting searches at several locations of a soft drink distributor in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, said sources. According to sources, searches are underway at Lucknow, Noida, Agra and Barabanki.

Earlier today, the Income Tax Department team arrived at a bungalow in Lajpat Kunj area in Agra. Sources said the property belongs to Gulabchand Ladhani, a distributor of a leading soft drink brand. The Investigation wing of Delhi Income Tax Department is conducting the searches.

Sources further said that Ladhani has manufacturing plants of the soft drink at Kosi Kalan and Hathras in Mathura district. He also has dealerships of the soft drink brand in 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. During the search, no one was allowed to enter from outside nor was allowed to leave the warehouse and factories. The officials seized computers, laptops, mobile phones and documents. The searches started in the morning and is still going on.

Sources said Income tax officials started the searches after collecting concrete information about tax evasion. Further details awaited. (ANI)

