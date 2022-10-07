French petrol stations run low on fuel as strikes disrupt supplies

Petrol stations in the Paris region and throughout France are struggling to get enough fuel supplies as strikes at four TotalEnergies refineries continue for a tenth day. About 10% of petrol stations in the Paris area are having problems getting fuel, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Friday, and 15% of petrol stations in France were experiencing "temporary difficulties."

The president of the Système U retail chain, Dominique Schelcher, said on FranceInfo radio that the government figure of 15% underestimated the disruption. "Only the west (of France) will have fuel stocks," he said, adding that "it was impossible to order" fuel in the north, east, and south of France for this weekend.

Long queues formed at inner-city and suburban service stations in and around the capital as early as Wednesday, with lines stretching back to the main A1 motorway heading northwards out of the city, according to a Reuters reporter. Most urban petrol stations appeared to be affected by shortages of at least one type of fuel, with most diesel pumps running dry.

A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies mainly over pay has disrupted operations at two refineries and two storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries have faced similar problems since Sept 20. TotalEnergies reiterated that wage negotiations will begin in November, two months earlier than in previous years, and that the negotiations will focus on good results, wages and inflation.

"We asked you for efforts in 2020, and during Covid. This year, with our good results, the time has come to reward them," CEO of Total, Patrick Pouyanné, said in a memo seen by Reuters. A big gathering of workers is planned for Tuesday in front of Le Havre, La Mede and Feyzin refineries, a CGT spokesperson told Reuters.

Fuel tanker trucks, which are usually not allowed to make deliveries on Sundays, will be allowed to operate, Transport Minister Clement Beaune told news channel LCI. The minister also said he would bring transport unions together on Friday "to see where we can improve the supply locally."

He said the government is trying to facilitate a dialogue between CGT and TotalEnergies. The French government said earlier this week that France had tapped its strategic fuel reserves to resupply petrol stations that have run dry.

