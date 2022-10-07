Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi gives assent to bill banning online gaming

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi on Friday promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and to regulate online gaming in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:30 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi gives assent to bill banning online gaming
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N Ravi on Friday promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and to regulate online gaming in the state. The government decided to ban online rummy games based on a report submitted by Justice Chandru's led panel and stakeholders' input.

Earlier in September, Tamil Nadu Cabinet approved an ordinance to ban online gambling. Following the Council of Minister's acceptance of the bill to outlaw online gambling, the Governor granted his support. On Friday, the measure received the assent of Governor RN Ravi.

The Tamil Nadu state government has made two attempts to pass legislation outlawing online gambling in the region. According to the legislation, no supplier of online games may offer online gambling services, permit the gaming of any online gambling that requires the use of cash or other risks or permit the gaming of any online game that violates the rules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022