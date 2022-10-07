Left Menu

8 animals adopted at Delhi Zoo

The Kolkata Zoological Garden, Mysore zoo, Karnataka Nandankanan zoo, Odisha and Vishakhapatnam zoo have successfully implemented the scheme.The adoption cost ranges from Rs 700 per year for a zebra finch to Rs 6 lakh per year for lion, tiger, rhino and elephant, officials said.

Updated: 07-10-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:32 IST
Eight animals, including three birds, have been adopted days after the Delhi Zoo launched an adoption scheme, officials said on Friday. Under the scheme, individuals, educational institutions as well as private and government organisations can now adopt animals at the Delhi zoo and help in wildlife conservation efforts at the facility.

Officials said those adopted include three birds and five animals.

Zoo officials said a zebra finch, two Indian star tortoise, one black swan, a parrot, two rhinos and one elephant were adopted by six individuals and a company in the last two days.

The animal adoption scheme, which was in the works for the last five years, was launched recently and is open to general public, corporate sector, celebrities, educational Institutions etc.

Interested people can download a form available on the Delhi Zoo's website, fill it up and send it to the administration following which an agreement will be signed between the two parties, officials said. The Kolkata Zoological Garden, Mysore zoo, Karnataka; Nandankanan zoo, Odisha; and Vishakhapatnam zoo have successfully implemented the scheme.

The adoption cost ranges from Rs 700 per year for a zebra finch to Rs 6 lakh per year for lion, tiger, rhino and elephant, officials said.

