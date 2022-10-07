Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates millet processing unit in Kanker

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:34 IST
Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates millet processing unit in Kanker
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated a millet processing unit, said to be the country's biggest facility, in the state's Maoist-hit Kanker district.

The unit, with a capacity of processing 10,000 to 12,000 tonnes of millets annually, has been set up by Avni Ayurveda Private Limited in collaboration with the state government under the latter's 'millet mission' in Nathia Nawagaon village, an official from the state public relations department said.

Thousands of farmers, particularly from Bastar region, will benefit from the facility, which will deal in production of porridge mix, suji (granulated wheat), pasta, soup mixtures, cookies etc after processing kodo, kutki and ragi millets, he said.

The chief minister visited the facility and took a stock of its working, marketing and products-related information, he said.

The facility requires 35 to 50 tonnes of raw material daily, which will be supplied by the Chhattisgarh Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation, for which a memorandum was signed between the state government and Avni Ayurveda, he said.

The Kanker district administration and Avni Ayurveda have also signed a MoU with the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) Hyderabad for technical assistance, setting up seed bank and training, the official said.

The facility will provide direct and indirect employment to locals, while farmers will get good returns for their produce, he said.

At least 20 districts of the state cultivate millets and the state government has fixed the support price Rs 30 per kg for kodo and kutki and Rs 33.77 per kg for ragi, he said.

Earlier in the day, Baghel inaugurated a tamarind processing plant set up in Dhuragaon village of Bastar district, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022