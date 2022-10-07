France's Macron says 2023-24 winter will be even harder in terms of gas supplies
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 20:58 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said at a summit of government leaders in Prague that the winter of 2023/2024 will be even harder than the coming winter for Europeans in terms of gas supplies.
Macron said Europe will intensify talks with gas suppliers and coordinate with big Asian partner countries on gas purchases, and will also put in place mechanisms to ensure financial solidarity among European states for energy purchases.
