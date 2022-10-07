France's Macron says to discuss Pyrenees gas pipeline with Spain next week

French President Emmanuel Macron said in Prague that he will meet with Spain's and Portugal's government leaders next week to discuss the cross-Pyrenees MidCat gas pipeline project and reach a "pragmatic solution".

Macron had previously argued against the project - which is strongly backed by Germany as a backup for halted Russian gas deliveries.

