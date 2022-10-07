France's Macron says to discuss Pyrenees gas pipeline with Spain next week
07-10-2022
French President Emmanuel Macron said in Prague that he will meet with Spain's and Portugal's government leaders next week to discuss the cross-Pyrenees MidCat gas pipeline project and reach a "pragmatic solution".
Macron had previously argued against the project - which is strongly backed by Germany as a backup for halted Russian gas deliveries.
