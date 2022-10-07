Left Menu

EU's von der Leyen: more detailed energy measures in next weeks

EU's von der Leyen: more detailed energy measures in next weeks
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
The European Union's executive will have more detailed proposals for the bloc to counter a surge in energy costs in the coming weeks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a summit in Prague on Friday.

Von der Leyen said it was important to avoid fragmenting the EU's single markets, adding it was of paramount importance for the bloc to have joint gas purchases from next spring.

