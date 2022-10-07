Left Menu

EU leaders discussed decoupling price of gas from electricity - Czech PM

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:14 IST
EU leaders discussed decoupling price of gas from electricity - Czech PM
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

European Union leaders discussed decoupling the price of gas from prices of electricity as well as the release of additional carbon emission allowances at a meeting in Prague, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Friday.

"We openly discussed the proposal of the president of the European Commission to decouple the price of gas from the price of electricity," Fiala, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told a news conference.

"We also talked about the release of additional ETS allowances from the market stability reserve in order to reduce their price and other possible measures."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022