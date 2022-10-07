EU leaders discussed decoupling price of gas from electricity - Czech PM
European Union leaders discussed decoupling the price of gas from prices of electricity as well as the release of additional carbon emission allowances at a meeting in Prague, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Friday.
"We openly discussed the proposal of the president of the European Commission to decouple the price of gas from the price of electricity," Fiala, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told a news conference.
"We also talked about the release of additional ETS allowances from the market stability reserve in order to reduce their price and other possible measures."
