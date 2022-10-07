Slovak prime minister: EU should have common purchases of gas after winter season
Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:17 IST
- Country:
- Slovak Republic
The European Union should start common purchases of natural gas after the upcoming winter heating season as storages will be empty, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Friday.
Heger said after a meeting of EU leaders that a price cap on gas prices should be set in a way that does not threaten deliveries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Slovak
- The European Union
- Eduard Heger
Advertisement