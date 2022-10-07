Spain PM hopes Europe will reach agreement to overcome France's concerns over pipeline
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that he hoped Europe would reach an agreement to overcome France's reluctance to agree to the MidCat gas pipeline project across the Pyrenees mountain range.
"I believe that one way or another, sooner or later, we will reach an agreement that manages to bring together all the sensitivities and concerns that France has," Sanchez said at an EU energy summit in Prague.
