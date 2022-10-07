Left Menu

Spain PM hopes Europe will reach agreement to overcome France's concerns over pipeline

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-10-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 21:28 IST
Spain PM hopes Europe will reach agreement to overcome France's concerns over pipeline
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that he hoped Europe would reach an agreement to overcome France's reluctance to agree to the MidCat gas pipeline project across the Pyrenees mountain range.

"I believe that one way or another, sooner or later, we will reach an agreement that manages to bring together all the sensitivities and concerns that France has," Sanchez said at an EU energy summit in Prague.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022