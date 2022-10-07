Gehlot woos investors; says Rajasthan has friendly govt policies, better law and order

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday pitched the state as a favourable investment destination that has friendly government policies, excellent road infrastructure, skilled labour, as well as better law and order.

In his address at the inaugural session of the two-day 'Invest Rajasthan' Summit here, Gehlot highlighted that there has been an improvement in the happiness index of the state, which also saw its GDP rise by Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 12 lakh crore in the last three years.

Various leading industrialists, including Gautam Adani and Anil Agarwal, were also present.

According to Gehlot, Rajasthan produces 23,000 MW electricity. It had started producing 3-4 MW wind energy and presently produces 4,500 MW energy from wind besides 10,000 MW solar energy.

He said that the Rajasthan government is providing all the facilities to the investors. Government policies are investor friendly; customized packages are being provided and there is no dearth of basic amenities like electricity, water, roads.

''The state GDP has increased by Rs 3 lakh crore in three years in Rajasthan. Total state GDP today stands at Rs 12 lakh crore. It is a symbol of development in the state. The state's happiness index has also increased, making it a suitable destination for investment and business,'' Gehlot said.

At the summit, Adani announced a Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan over the next 5 to 7 years in setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity, expanding cement plant and upgrading Jaipur airport.

Meanwhile, Gehlot said the state has implemented the MSME Facilitation Act in 2019 and the policy proposes to give a relaxation of five years in approvals and inspections to industry players. Earlier, the relaxation was for three years, which was further extended to five years.

The state has also given industry status to the tourism sector, which will provide the benefits that industrial set ups are getting here, he added.

Gehlot ceremonially performed ground breaking of 33 industrial units and inauguration of 18 industrial units. launched the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2022 at the Inaugural Session of the Summit.

The Chief Minister also launched state's first Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) policy. In a session, he requested the non-resident Rajasthanis to stay connected to their motherland.

Industrialists including Anil Agarwal (Chairman, Vedanta Group), Gautam Adani (Founder and Chairman, Adani Group), Praveer Sinha (CEO and MD - Tata Power Company Limited), Anish Shah (CEO and MD - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd), B Santhanam (CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region and Chairman Saint - Gobain India), Ajay S Shriram (Chairman and Senior MD, DCM Shriram Limited), C K Birla (Chairman, National Engineering Industries Ltd) were present during the inaugural ceremony.

L N Mittal of ArcelorMittal could not attend owing to health reasons.

Nearly 3,000 delegates from India and abroad are participating in the summit on the theme of 'Committed-Delivered'.

Before the summit, the state government signed 4,192 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)/ Letters of Intent (LOIs) totalling Rs 10.44 lakh crore during roadshows at international, national and state levels from November 2021 to September 2022.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is becoming a model in the country in various sectors, which is a good sign.

Gehlot said that this is for the first time when MoUs have not been signed during the Summit. MoUs of Rs 11 lakh crore were signed in advance. He said that if these MoUs realise on ground then it will be a big achievement.

''But, it doesn't become possible. Frankly speaking, Gautam (Adani) ji is sitting here. Narendra Modi ji had done several Vibrant Gujarat Summits. I don't know actually but 15 to 25 per cent (MoUs realise). It may be more or less,'' Gehlot said.

Gehlot said that Gujratis have always been very capable even before independence. The state had seen industrialisation even before independence. He said that people in Gujarat have had business mindset. Both Gujarat and Maharashtra have always been economically well-off.

''I will speak about Rajasthan. The state faced drought and famine for centuries. I have seen it since childhood. There used to be migration. Gautam bhai, one should appreciate courage of Rajasthanis. Your state was in good condition, now we hear Gautam Adani is among the top 2 richest people in the world,'' Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan has been a land of drought and famines but it has tried giving a lot to the country. Shekhawati region has given big industrialists houses who strengthening the economy of the country.

Gehhlot also conferred Rajasthan Ratna Award to Justice Dalveer Bhandari, Justice RM Lodha, industrialists Anil Agarwal and LN Mittal, Urdu poet and scholar Sheen Kauf Nizam and KC Malu, owner of a Veena Music, a Rajasthani music label.

Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat said that the government is giving incentives to traditional and emerging industries in the state. Work is being done on the suggestions of entrepreneurs with positive thinking. Due to the excellent coordination between the government and the entrepreneurs, continuous investment is coming in the state.

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said that Rajasthan is a leading state in natural and human resources. The state also has immense potential in the oil sector. The mining industry is also well developed here. Due to the decisions of the Chief Minister, the coordination between the entrepreneurs and the government has improved.

He said that Vedanta Group is working closely with the State Government to provide excellent sports facilities to the youth and girls in Jaipur.

