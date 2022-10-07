France's Macron says still can't attribute blame for NordStream attacks
France
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Nordic leaders had told their European partners it was still impossible to say at this stage who was behind attacks on the NordStream pipeline.
Macron said France had proposed to countries with gas infrastructure in the North and Baltic Seas to launch co-ordinated operations with the French navy to secure and monitor the infrastructure. He added that infrastructure such as pipelines, cables and satellites were points of vulnerability and needed to be reinforced in the current context of geopolitical tension.
That is one issue that will be discussed in the new forum launched in Prague, the European Political Community, which includes countries in and out of the EU, Macron said.
