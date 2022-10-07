With Rs 25 crores budget, Delhi govt to organise Chhath Puja at 1100 sites

Delhi government will organise Chhath Puja at 1100 ghats this year for which the government has approved a budget of Rs 25 crore to facilitate lakhs of devotees in offering their prayers on Chhath. Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday held a review meeting on the preparedness of Chhath Puja in the national capital.

The meeting was attended by Burari MLA Sanjiv Jha, the Divisional Commissioner and all the District Magistrates of Delhi. During the meeting, the Revenue Minister directed the department to ensure that the devotees should not face any inconvenience.

He also directed the officers concerned to ensure smooth management and operationalization of all the 1100 sites of the Chhath Puja Celebration in Delhi. For this government has approved 25 crore this year to facilitate lakhs of devotees in offering their prayers on Chhath. In Delhi, the Revenue Department is the nodal department for the celebration of Chhath Puja in a safe, secure and eco-friendly manner with full festivity.

The Revenue Department will make the necessary arrangements for tent and electrical items; such as tents, chairs, tables, lighting, sound system, CCTV, LED screens, power backup and so on at all the 1100 Puja sites. Furthermore, the Revenue Department will ensure the provision for the other required facilities in coordination with other departments of the Delhi Government such as the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for clean water arrangements, Health Department for primary health services and deployment of Ambulances, DUSIB for Mobile Toilet Vans (MTVs) and with agencies such as Delhi Police and CDV for safety and security, Traffic Police for Traffic Management and MCD/NDMC for sanitation and cleanliness.

The Delhi Government has grown the celebration of Chhath Puja from 69 sites in 2014 to a whopping 1100 sites and increased the budget ten times from 2.5 crore in 2014 to approx. 25 Crore this year to facilitate lakhs of devotees in offering their prayers on Chhath. In a statement, Revenue Minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot said, ''We are committed to ensure a grand celebration of Chhath Puja in Delhi. This year, the scale of the celebration would be unprecedented. We are ready with appropriate arrangements to ensure smooth execution in a safe and secure manner all over Delhi.''

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwaan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth. (ANI)

