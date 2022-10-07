Left Menu

U.N. working to expand, extend Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:24 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend a deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November, a U.N. spokesman said on Friday.

"They're working actively to remove also the last obstacles to facilitate the export of Russian grain and fertilizer," said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding that U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths and senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan would travel to Moscow in about a week to discuss the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

