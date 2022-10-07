IAEA chief to travel to Russia early next week
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Russia early next week for talks on setting up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had previously said Grossi would travel to Kyiv and Moscow this week.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Russia early next week for talks on setting up a protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the agency said in a statement on Friday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had previously said Grossi would travel to Kyiv and Moscow this week. He was in Kyiv on Thursday.
Separately, four IAEA staff relieved the two who had been at the plant since Sept 1. The four will "provide support" to the protection zone once it is agreed, the IAEA said.
