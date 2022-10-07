Upgraded highways will boost tourism, industry in state: CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday expressed his happiness over the approval of Rs 2,006.82 crore for upgrading NH-734 section in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The upgradation of the NH-734 section includes the Moradabad--Thakurdwara--Kashipur, Moradabad and Kashipur bypass sections in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

CM Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for approving the upgradation of the NH-734 section. He said that the upgradation of highways will boost tourism and industry in Uttarakhand. He said that in the last few years, unprecedented work has been done in connecting the state from the rest of the country.

Earlier on September 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the ongoing reconstruction works in Badrinath and Kedarnath through a virtual medium and inquired about the reconstruction works of the temples. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the virtual meeting from the Secretariat. "In the coming time, the number of devotees in Kedarnath and Badrinath would increase rapidly. The places near Kedarnath will also have to be developed from the point of view of spiritual tourism," said PM Modi.

He said that efforts will have to be made in the direction of development of the surrounding area. "Attention should also be paid to the accommodation and basic facilities available to the devotees between Rambara and Kedarnath. A complete plan should be prepared of what can be done spiritually for the devotees in and around Vasukital, Garuda Chatti, Lincholi and their surroundings," said the PM.

The Prime Minister stressed that along with Badrinath, a plan should also be made to develop the surrounding areas as a model. "Attention should also be paid to developing Mana village and its surrounding areas for rural tourism. In these, a good model of economy can be made by promoting local culture and local products," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that in view of the convenience of the devotees in Kedarnath and Badrinath, maximum cooperation should be taken from the servants and doctors also. "Public cooperation is also necessary with government systems," he added.

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the reconstruction work is going on at a fast pace in Badrinath and Kedarnath. (ANI)

