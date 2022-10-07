Left Menu

Pune Police files closure report in phone tapping case against IPS Rashmi Shukla

Pune Police has recently filed a closure report in the phone tapping case registered against senior IPS officer and former Commissioner of Police Rashmi Shukla, said a senior police official.

07-10-2022
Pune Police has recently filed a closure report in the phone tapping case registered against senior IPS officer and former Commissioner of Police Rashmi Shukla, said a senior police official. According to the official from Pune City Police headquarters, police have submitted a 'C' summary report in a magistrate court in Pune in connection with a case registered at Bund Garden police station against Rashmi Shukla for allegedly tapping the phone of a political leader illegally.

In February this year, Pune Police registered a case against Shukla in the phone tapping case. "As per a question raised in the 2021 monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature assembly, the government had constituted a three-member high-level committee under then Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey to look into the entire phone tapping case from 2015 to 2019," read the statement issued by Pune Police after registering a case against Shukla in February.

Police further stated that the high-level committee asked to investigate the phone tapping cases for the period of five years from 2015 to 2019 and tasked to find out whether the phones of various political leaders were tapped illegally for undesirable political purposes. The Committee was also asked to submit a detailed report of the probe and if it is found, then fix the responsibility of the person responsible for such cases. The Committee later submitted the report to the government, the statement said.

"According to the Committee, it is found that the phone tapping was done during the tenure of then Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla, accordingly an FIR has been taken by Pune City Police against her in under section of 26 of Indian Telegraph Act," added the Pune Police's February statement. The case is related to the alleged tapping of the phones of Congress leaders Nana Patole and Bachu Kad during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra. (ANI)

