MP: Woman accuses Congress MLAs of molestation

Congress MLA from Satna, Siddharth Kushwaha, and Kotma MLA Suneel Saraf on Friday have been allegedly accused by a woman of molesting her onboard a train, said the Madhya Pradesh police.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-10-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 22:54 IST
SHO, GRP, Sagar (Image/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress MLA from Satna, Siddharth Kushwaha, and Kotma MLA Suneel Saraf on Friday have been allegedly accused by a woman of molesting her onboard a train, said the Madhya Pradesh police. The Railway police received the information of molestation and a team of officials was sent to the train.

"We received info about the molestation of a woman on a train bound for Bhopal from Rewa. Police officials were sent on the train. There are two accused named Siddharth Kushwaha and Sunil Saraf, they're yet to be nabbed", said SHO, GRP, Sagar. However, the MLAs claim to be innocent and they said that the accusations are false and baseless.

Stating the claims to be false Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha said that they were standing at the gate of the train to Katni station. "These allegations are baseless, nothing as such happened. She is speaking anything, what was she doing on our seat? Nothing from our end was done, only she can tell what happened. We were standing at the gate of the train till Katni", he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sunil Saraf said that they were dumbfounded by the woman's claims adding, "When the police came, we came to know about allegations". MLA Sunil Saraf further added that there were other people on the train too but nobody said anything. The woman was sleeping on one of our berths. Her child was waking up due to a sound made by the door and she moved to another seat. When the police came, we came to know about the allegations.

MP CM Kamal Nath has formed a team to probe into the matter. Further information on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

