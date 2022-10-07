Left Menu

Delhi AIIMS strictly bars entry of 'unidentified' individuals, vendors, agents from its campus

In a bid to curb the menace of private firms, laboratories and hospitals who seek to fleece visiting patients, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here has strictly barred the entry of unidentified individuals, vendors and agents from its campus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:03 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas on Friday issued a circular asking all doctors and medical staff to immediately report on such elements. "All the doctors, nurses and staff members are hereby instructed that even on the slightest suspicion of the presence of any unauthorised or unidentified person in the campus or around the departments or areas of the campus be immediately reported to special WhatsApp number 935-502-3969. The security staff shall ensure that all such persons are handed over to the AIIMS Police outpost for trespassing and exploiting patients," the circular issued by Dr M Srinivas reads.

Dr Srinivas said that these unidentified or unauthorised individuals belong to certain private hospitals, companies, laboratories, radiology centres etc. "It is observed that some unidentified or unauthorised individuals belonging to certain private companies, hospital laboratories, radiology centres, establishments etc are roaming inside AIIMS campus to seek monetary gain from the patients visiting AIIMS New Delhi. It is also learned that they are facilitating OPD cards and admissions at AIIMS. These agents are also offering and diverting patients from the laboratory, radiology investigations at private laboratories, radiology centres some of these agents are selling medications, disposable surgical items and implants etc.," he said

"All such other unidentified individuals, vendors and agents etc, are strictly barred from AIIMS, New Delhi Campus," the circular further reads. Dr Srinivas directed the security staff to ensure that all such persons are handed over to the AIIMS Police outpost for trespassing and exploiting patients.

"The security staff shall ensure that all such persons are handed over to the AIIMS Police outpost for trespassing and exploiting patients. That information may also be shared confidentially to the official email id director@aiims.edu. Identity of the staff who report about such unauthorised persons would be kept confidential and appropriate action will be taken to stop the exploitation of the patients," mentioned the circular. It is mentioned in the circular that if any such unauthorised person agent is found, in any part of the campus, the respective area in-charges like senior resident doctors, faculty, nursing officer, other staff shall also be held responsible and deemed to be helping these agents or touts and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be taken. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

