J-K: Bird festival held in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with biodiversity and exquisite nature.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:14 IST
Bird Festival in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir is blessed with biodiversity and exquisite nature. The Jammu and Kashmir Bird Festival 2022 was recently organised by the Department of Tourism and the Sanctuary Nature Foundation (SNF) in Srinagar.

The aim of the Jammu and Kashmir Bird Festival 2022 was to exhibit this natural heritage with visitors and local people and garner their support for its conservation while creating livelihood opportunities for the region. On this occasion, Deputy Director of Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, Khalid Peer, said that the department organised an event to create awareness about the birds found in Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the Sanctuary Nature Foundation. The students of the school were invited to the festival.

He said similar programs will be organized in other areas of the valley in the coming days. "We are in discussions with SNF regarding bird photo exhibition, bird watching and other such activities to celebrate annual events. An agreement will also be signed soon. Pictures and books on eco-tourism were also exhibited and the audience was amazed to see the vast biodiversity of Kashmir," added Khalid.

A student who visited the festival said, "It was a good experience and it helped me learn many things. It is impressive." (ANI)

