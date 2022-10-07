Left Menu

Pakistani masterminds in connivance with Pak intelligence agencies planning to carry out terror activities in J-K: Probe agency

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said that Pakistani masterminds, who with the support of Pakistani intelligence agencies and proscribed terrorist outfits, are hatching a conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir have been "comprehensively identified" in raids conducted at multiple locations across south Kashmir in a terror-related case.

ANI | Kashmir (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:27 IST
Pakistani masterminds in connivance with Pak intelligence agencies planning to carry out terror activities in J-K: Probe agency
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said that Pakistani masterminds, who with the support of Pakistani intelligence agencies and proscribed terrorist outfits, are hatching a conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir have been "comprehensively identified" in raids conducted at multiple locations across south Kashmir in a terror-related case. The raids were conducted today at multiple locations across south Kashmir in a terror-related case and recovered incriminating material, mobile phones and other articles.

In a statement, SIA said, "Continuing to rein in the networks of terror outfits with the purpose of destroying its ecosystems completely, State Investigation Agency, Kashmir today conducted searches at multiple locations across South Kashmir. House premises of suspects in Anantnag, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian were searched." The raids were conducted in compliance to a search warrant obtained from the Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with an investigation of case under Sections 13, 18, 19, 38, 39, 40 UA(P) Act read with 120-B, 121 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir.

The case pertains to a terrorist grid active in Valley. "Details that are being investigated into at the initial stage include masterminds in Pakistan who with the active support of Pakistani intelligence agencies and in connivance with a proscribed terrorist organization(s) like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot TRF based in Pakistan have been activating their over ground workers (OGWs) in Jammu and Kashmir for initiating, organizing and executing terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani masterminds have been comprehensively identified. Their particulars, however, are being kept confidential because other agents connected with them are not alerted," the SIA said.

During the searches, incriminating material, mobile phones and other articles having bearing on the investigation were recovered and seized. "Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying over-ground workers supporting and abetting terrorism," the SIA added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022