Left Menu

ED files prosecution complaint against IAS K Rajesh in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Kankipati Rajesh, IAS and Md Rafiq Memon before the Special PMLA Court, Ahmedabad in a money laundering case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 23:41 IST
ED files prosecution complaint against IAS K Rajesh in money laundering case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against Kankipati Rajesh, IAS and Md Rafiq Memon before the Special PMLA Court, Ahmedabad in a money laundering case. ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR registered by CBI, New Delhi against Kankipati Rajesh and others under various sections of IPC, Section 43 r/w 66 of IT act, 2000 and section 7 of PC Act, 1988.

The investigation by ED revealed that K Rajesh used to demand and accept illegal gratifications from the general public in lieu of discharging his official duties. In this way, he generated proceeds of crime and further utilized part of the proceeds of crime in the acquisition of immovable properties, said ED.

During the course of the investigation, K Rajesh was arrested by ED on August 6 under the provisions of PMLA. By the order of the Special Court PMLA, Ahmedabad, Kankipati Rajesh was in the remand of ED till August 12. Presently, he is in judicial custody. ED has also attached assets worth Rs 1.55 crore in the form of two immovable properties situated at Surat, bank balance and fixed deposits of the accused in the case on October 3 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Alonso sets wet F1 practice pace in Japan; Athletics-Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Alonso sets wet F1 practice pace in Japan;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022