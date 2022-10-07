Women burnt alive in Dumka: Jharkhand CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for deceased's family

Condoling the death of the woman who was set on fire allegedly by a man for rejecting the marriage proposal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved family. The CM said, "I have knowledge of such incidents and action is being taken in the matter. The perpetrators have been arrested. It is our effort to see that the government, police and administration work diligently and get wrongdoings punished."

The Jharkhand CM also announced a compensation of Rupees 10 lakhs through a tweet and grieved the deceased's death saying, "I am deeply grieved by the death of a daughter in Dumka's Jarmundi. I pray that the deceased's soul rests in peace and her family gets the strength to bear the situation. The perpetrator is under police arrest. I have announced Rupees 10 lakh compensation for the deceased's family." The 19-year-old girl was set ablaze by the accused on Thursday night, after which she succumbed to her burn injuries today. Her family is waiting for performing the last rites after the post-mortem is done.

Earlier today, the accused was arrested by the police. As per the police, the accused named Rajesh Raut was known to the girl, who was already married. DSP Jarmundi Shivender said, "So far, it has been revealed that the girl was attacked while she was asleep by a man known to her. She has been referred to Ranchi. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The girl's parents were not ready for the marriage,"

The DSP also said that the accused was seen running from the crime spot after committing the offence on Thursday night. Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Pratul Shadeo on Friday called the incident "very very shocking". He took a strong jibe and said there is a "total collapse of law and order machinery in Jharkhand".

He also highlighted the case of class 12 girl Ankita, who also succumbed to her injuries after being burnt alive while sleeping for turning down a proposal in Dumka. The BJP leader said, "Fear of law has totally gone away from the miscreants and the people with the dubious mind. It is yet another incident when another daughter has been burnt alive just because she refused the marriage. Where is the fear of the law?"

"We believe that the government is totally indulged in corruption and the law and order is not its priority in a state where within 34 months, more than 5,000 rape cases have taken place and there is only 1 per cent which has been convicted," he said adding that these things are going to happen. (ANI)

