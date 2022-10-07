"I answered whatever was asked of me": DK Shivakumar after ED interrogation

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress President, after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, said that he gave all the details that were asked of him. "Even after requesting the ED for time, they asked me to appear today. I appeared and gave the details of whatever they asked. I was mainly asked about the Young India paper and the shares which we were given to Nehru and other leaders who started the institution," he said.

"I can't understand what is such a necessity that even after requesting multiple times ED called me today. When Rahul Gandhi is working in the state and is present in Adichunchanagiri mutt, but I am not present there," he further said. Earlier today, the KPCC President appeared before the ED, after the organisation summoned him and his brother MP DK Suresh.

The ED had filed a charge sheet against Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case in May. The Enforcement Directorate registered the money laundering case based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to the Congress leader.

Earlier, Shivakumar had slammed the ED and termed the summons as political harassment, calling the charges "baseless" and "politically motivated". Meanwhile, Congress has called the ED summons to Shivakumar in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an attempt to derail the march as BJP is anxious about the overwhelming response from people to the Yatra. (ANI)

