Canada to ban Iran's IRGC leaders from entry, expand sanctions
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 08-10-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 00:19 IST
Canada on Friday increased pressure on Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corp, saying it would ban half of its leaders from entering the country and promising stepped-up sanctions.
"The IRGC is a terrorist organization," Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference.
