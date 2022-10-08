Left Menu

U.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent

Stark last year approved the sale of shares in Citgo's parent to pay Canadian miner Crystallex $970 million owed from an expropriation judgment for its assets in Venezuela. On Friday, Koch Minerals and Koch Nitrogen jointly asked Stark for an order to seize the Citgo parent shares to satisfy their $387 million judgment against Venezuela.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 08:38 IST
U.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent

A U.S. judge could rule soon on a final auction schedule that could force a breakup of Venezuela-owned Citgo Petroleum, the seventh-largest U.S. oil refiner by capacity, according to court filings. U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark last year approved the sale of shares in Citgo's parent to pay Canadian miner Crystallex $970 million owed from an expropriation judgment for its assets in Venezuela. Citgo is the crown jewel of Venezuela's overseas assets.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has blocked thus far any transfer of ownership or control in Venezuelan assets in the United States and it is unclear whether an auction would go ahead with its acceptance. The judge has indicated he would provide for a period of up to six months for the special master overseeing the share sale to obtain consent from OFAC. The master could propose to move ahead even without OFAC approval. But the uncertainty would likely prevent some investors from considering a bid.

The judge's proposed marketing and sales process allows for a stalking-horse bid - a starting bid on the assets that acts as an effective reserve bid - and for the sale of some or all of the Citgo parent's shares. The number of shares sold would be enough to cover the $970 million judgment. Citgo Petroleum was valued at about $10 billion in 2014.

Many companies are owed money following a wave of expropriations and nationalizations under late President Hugo Chavez and are circling Citgo, Venezuela's most valuable foreign asset. On Friday, Koch Minerals and Koch Nitrogen jointly asked Stark for an order to seize the Citgo parent shares to satisfy their $387 million judgment against Venezuela. Miner Gold Reserve Inc also registered its $713 million award with the court on Wednesday, signaling it hopes to piggyback on a Crystallex auction.

Holders of Venezuela's 2020 bonds and lawyers for ConocoPhillips, which has a $1.2 billion judgment against Venezuela, have been included in the court's deliberations on the sale process. Stark has six times revised proposals establishing the sale and bidding process. There was no order posted Friday; an attorney involved in the matter said one could come any day.

On Sept. 29, Stark had said "The Court anticipates signing an updated Proposed Sale Procedure Order on or about October 7." If approved, the calendar could see formal bids due in seven months and a court hearing to accept the high bid within nine months after the court-set launch date, according to a court filing. The entire procedure includes marketing, bidding and notifications to parties.

Stark had previously approved hiring investment banker Evercore Group to conduct the auction. Spokespeople for Citgo and Crystallex did not have an immediate comment. Conoco declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022