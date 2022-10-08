Immense potential for solar, geothermal, green hydrogen in Ladakh: LG R K Mathur

The Ladakh region has immense solar, geothermal energy and green hydrogen potential which needs to be harnessed, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur has said.

Addressing the first conference of the Agni Campaign in Leh on October 7, on the theme of ‘Sustainability and Culture’, Mathur said ''Ladakh has immense solar energy potential, which should be harnessed.'' He suggested that Ladakh should work towards generating systems to provide power to remote areas, a statement said.

The focus is to provide decentralised renewable solar power across Ladakh, thereby reducing grid dependency. This is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of a Carbon Neutral Ladakh, he stated.

He opined that geothermal energy is another focus area which holds immense potential in the Ladakh region.

Unlike other renewable energy sources, which are intermittent in nature, it is available through the day and through the year and should be suitably harnessed, he suggested.

Green Hydrogen is another option in Ladakh, as the region has plenty of solar energy, he suggested.

He further noted that the Hydrogen harnessed from the water in the region could be used to substitute petrol and diesel and the oxygen could be used in hospitals and by tourists.

The conference saw participation from key stakeholders working in the areas of energy, culture and sustainability, from diverse fields such as administration, policy makers, academics, and start-ups.

The Agni Tattva campaign - Energy for LiFE, an initiative under the umbrella campaign of Sumangalam, was launched by the Union Minister, Power and New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh in New Delhi on September 21, 2022.

A series of seminars spanning the length and breadth of the country, have been planned as a part of the campaign.

Power Foundation of India in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) is currently running a campaign to create awareness on Agni Tattva under LiFE - Lifestyle for environment.

This campaign includes conferences, seminars, events, and exhibitions across the country involving educational institutions, communities, and relevant organisations to create awareness on the core concept of Agni Tattva, an element that is synonymous with energy and is amongst the five elements of Panchmahabhoot.

