Left Menu

France has no plans yet for rationing at petrol stations - minister

"We haven't reached this point yet", said Environment Minister Christophe Bechu in an interview with franceinfo radio when asked if the government would impose any national measures beyond a ban to fill jerry cans in some places. Roughly one in five petrol stations throughout France is not being supplied as it should and strategic oil reserves are likely to be used at the weekend as the strikes at TotalEnergies facilities head into their eleventh day.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-10-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 12:42 IST
France has no plans yet for rationing at petrol stations - minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of petrol stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, a French government official said on Saturday. "We haven't reached this point yet", said Environment Minister Christophe Bechu in an interview with franceinfo radio when asked if the government would impose any national measures beyond a ban to fill jerry cans in some places.

Roughly one in five petrol stations throughout France is not being supplied as it should and strategic oil reserves are likely to be used at the weekend as the strikes at TotalEnergies facilities head into their eleventh day. A walkout by CGT trade union members at TotalEnergies mainly over pay has disrupted operations at two refineries and two storage facilities, and two Exxon Mobil refineries have faced similar problems since Sept 20.

"We are calling on peoples' calm and sense of responsibility", the minister said, adding that he believed the situation would ease over the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022