Chhattisgarh ties up with BSNL to provide free WiFi services in 108 villages of Bastar district

The Chhattisgarh government will provide free Wi-Fi connectivity in 108 villages of the Bastar district of the state under an agreement signed with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 08-10-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 15:29 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chhattisgarh government will provide free Wi-Fi connectivity in 108 villages of the Bastar district of the state under an agreement signed with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The agreement was signed on Friday by Bastar Collector Chandan Kumar and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bastar General Manager Sharadchandra Tiwari under the Bastar Connect Programme.

According to an official statement, the availability of free WiFi services will make the lives of citizens here by ensuring electronic governance, transparency, and doing business, besides their socio-economic development. Under the government's Bastar Connect Programme, 73 Bastar villages and 35 Tokapal development blocks have been selected, where the BSNL will ensure the installation and maintenance of public WiFis here.

The WiFi shall be available at Haat Bazaar, Panchayat Bhawan and other public places possessing a speed of 10 MBPS. This is the first time that such a development has emerged in the state on a large scale. It is also expected to benefit the children of rural areas in their studies and other people would also make themselves aware of the government welfare schemes launched for their good. (ANI)

