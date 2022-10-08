Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends greetings on Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi and expressed hope that this festival will give new inspiration to enhance peace and harmony in the society.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-10-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 18:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi and expressed hope that this festival will give new inspiration to enhance peace and harmony in the society. In his congratulatory message to the people of the state, Chief Minister said, "This festival is celebrated on the birthday of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. I hope that this festival will give new inspiration to increase peace and harmony in the society."

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to organize programs on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladun Nabi, taking all precautions in view of COVID-19 infection. Eid Milad un Nabi is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. He was born in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world. (ANI)

