First-ever global drone expo held in Chennai

By Ashoke Raj In line with the Centre's vision to make India a drone hub in the world by 2030, the Indian Drone Association (IDA) in collaboration with Garuda Aerospace organised the first ever Global Drone Expo 2022 in Chennai.

Representatives from 14 international drone companies participated in the expo which was inaugurated by Member of Parliament, Bangalore Central PC Mohan. "The global drone Expo 2022 intends to bring together industry experts, agricultural farmers, dealers, distributors, people from the banking sector, insurance sector and all the majority of the stakeholders related to the drone ecosystem in India," Agnishwar Jayprakash, Founder CEO Garuda Aerospace told ANI.

Drone Expo 2022 is mainly organised to attract investors, youth and all relevant stakeholders to explore their potential and synergy in the drone industry. "The motivation behind organising Drone Expo 2022 is to contribute towards India transforming into a global hub by 2030. Over 1,500 delegates from over 14 different countries have joined the expo. We have also representations over 28 states and several union territories as well," Jayaprakash said.

Anand Kumar Das, President of the Indian Drone Association and former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, said the Association will help to build the drone ecosystem in the country. "Our Prime Minister has always given priority to the drone industry over the past 3-4 years by liberalizing the drone regulations and has announced progressive policies that will greatly support the indigenous drone ecosystem," Das said.

Kanchana, representative of National agro foundations, Chennai said, "I am glad to attend the drone global expo here. Being from the agriculture fraternity, I can see drones will be the answer in future. In the coming days, there will be a need for more drone pilots for the agriculture sector." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)