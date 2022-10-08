BJP seeks Bihar Governor's intervention in deferment of Municipal polls till fulfilment of reservation for EBC

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday met Bihar Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan and sought his intervention in the deferment of civic polls till the demand of providing reservations to the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) is fulfilled. While talking to ANI, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, "Our demand is to hold the Nagar Nikaya elections as early as possible, but only after providing reservations to the Extremely Backward Classes."

The Patna High Court held that the actions of the state government and State Election Commission (EC) in granting reservations to the OBC/EBC category in ensuing ULB polls in Bihar are "illegal and in violation of the directives given by the Supreme Court". "Regarding this, a delegation of the BJP went to Governor Phagu Singh Chauhan. We said that the election should take place, but only after providing the reservations. It is because of Nitish Kumar only that the extremely backward classes of Bihar have remained backward only. The Governor has said that he will look into the matter as per his powers," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The BJP leader also accused the Bihar government of wasting public time and money by going to Supreme Court. "The Bihar government is going to the Supreme Court, but the apex court has itself instructed the government to make a committee to study and give a report about the political reservation for the extremely backward. You have not followed what the Court said, and announced the elections. Even after the Patna High Court stayed the elections, you are going to the Supreme Court," Modi said.

"This is just a waste of time and waste of crores of public money. Who will compensate for this? Only Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this. He is a Chief Minister who didn't follow the suggestion of the Advocate General and the Election Commission. The Advocate General had already instructed to create a committee for the triple test, which was not done," Modi further said. (ANI)

