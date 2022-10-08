Left Menu

Tiger shot dead in Bihar after it killed 9 people

The order for the killing was issued as per procedure when it was established that the tiger was accustomed to living in human habitation, he said.The tiger allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.On Friday morning, 36-year-old Sanjay Mahto of Bagahi panchayat was found dead near the tiger reserve. It will be cremated after completion of the formalities, said a senior district forest official.

PTI | Bagaha | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:27 IST
Tiger shot dead in Bihar after it killed 9 people
  • Country:
  • India

A tiger was shot dead at a forest in Bihar's West Champaran district on Saturday after it allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

The tiger was shot dead at Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bagaha by a team of forest personnel brought in from Hyderabad and Patna, Chief Wildlife Warden Prabhat Kumar Gupta said.

''Forest personnel have been trying to cage the tiger that strayed out of the VTR area. The order for the killing was issued as per procedure when it was established that the tiger was accustomed to living in human habitation,'' he said.

The tiger allegedly killed nine people over the last few days, officials said.

On Friday morning, 36-year-old Sanjay Mahto of Bagahi panchayat was found dead near the tiger reserve. Before that, the tiger had killed 12-year-old Bagadi Kumari of Sigadi village, they said.

''The carcass of the tiger has been sent for post-mortem as per the procedures. It will be cremated after completion of the formalities,'' said a senior district forest official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022