Kuwait's emir travels to Italy for regular medical checks - state news agency

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah travelled on Saturday to Italy for "usual" medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported, without giving further details.

Sheikh Nawaf assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state in 2020 after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)