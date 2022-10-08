Kuwait's emir travels to Italy for regular medical checks - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 20:42 IST
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah travelled on Saturday to Italy for "usual" medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported, without giving further details.
Sheikh Nawaf assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state in 2020 after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
