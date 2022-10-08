Kharge vows 50 pc of party posts for youngsters as per Udaipur Declaration

Amid suggestions that Congress should be led by a young leader, AICC presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said he would implement the Udaipur Declaration's proposal of offering 50 per cent of party posts to those below 50 years of age, if he wins the poll.

''It's not for post in Congress. Many people left, they left due to fear of ED, CBI, and income tax. For youngsters, as I said, in the Udaipur Declaration, we promised to give 50 per cent of seats to those below 50 years and I will do. When everyone is wanting to make me occupy this place, I thank them,'' he told reporters here.

He was replying to a query on the argument that 80-year-old Kharge is replacing Sonia Gandhi, who is 75 years old, youth are moving away from the party and that a young leader should lead the Congress.

Kharge was in Hyderabad as part of his campaign for the AICC president's post.

Asked about the ruling TRS in Telangana renaming itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and deciding to go national, he said several regional parties have given themselves the 'All-India' tag but had no presence from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

He further said he would take efforts to implement the Udaipur Declaration.

Senior leaders backed his candidature, urging him to fight the poll to keep the party strong at a time when Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra do not want to contest, he said.

He further said he would take efforts to resolve issues concerning farmers, workers, SC, ST, OBCs, minorities and small businessmen.

Attacking the NDA government at the Centre for disinvestment in the PSUs that benefited common people and over rising unemployment, decline in rupee value, price rise and GST on essential items, he said there should be a fight against these issues. He is contesting to carry out the fight, he said.

Kharge said he believed in a collective approach and in taking along everyone, including youth and women.

He criticised the BJP questioning whether any election was conducted to choose its presidents, including L K Advani, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda.

BJP does not have any right to question others, he said. The Congress veteran addressed PCC members during the visit as part of his campaign.

