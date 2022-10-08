"Why afraid of raids, if you are not corrupt": BJP leader NV Subash

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior spokesperson NV Subash on Saturday, slammed Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) asking why are they afraid of raids if they are not corrupt. While talking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The ruling TRS party need not be afraid of the central agencies ED or CBI if they are clean of corruption."

Subash also condemned the comments of Telangana Minister and CM Chandrashekhar Rao's son KT Rama Rao (KTR) where he said, "We will strip BJP's clothes". "Modi Government doesn't use these agencies just against opposition parties. The agencies will conduct raids in persons who are involved in scams irrespective of caste, creed, region, religion, or political affiliations," Subhash said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various measures to make society corruption free, and there is no question of leaving anybody if he or she is involved in corruption," Subhash further said. The BJP leader further slammed KTR and asked, "Why are you afraid if you are not involved in the corruption? Raids are being conducted in various states and not only in Telangana in connection with liquor scam. The central agencies are independent and they have their own source of information regarding corruption."

Earlier on Friday, KTR had accused Prime Minister Modi of being the "most incompetent" PM of India and of using ED, IT, and CBI on opposition parties as "hunting dogs". "PM Modi is the most incompetent PM of independent India and there is no such thing as 'Acche Din' for the country. PM does not hold any press conference because he doesn't have the guts to face the media," he said. (ANI)

