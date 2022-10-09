Ayodhya: Preparations for Deepotsav in full swing, aim to light over 12 lakh lamps

Ahead of Diwali, preparations by the Uttar Pradesh government are going on in full swing to celebrate the sixth Deepotsav (festival of lamps) in Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya on October 23. This time the Deepotsav will be celebrated with more grandeur and splendour.

A target of lighting more than 12 lakh lamps has been set to make a Guinness World record. In order to achieve the momentous feat, the earthen pots are being brought from Ayodhya, Lucknow, Gonda and other districts. The process of gathering lamps in Ram Padi has also started. According to the district administration, lamps will burn for more than 30 minutes this year, unlike the last five years. Now people could witness the lamps burning for a longer duration. Earlier the lamps used to get extinguished quickly, depriving the people of the magnificent sight.

Instead of 30 ml, 40 ml oil will be poured into the lamps so that they last for a long time. Earlier in 2021, Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University jointly entered in Guinness World Records for the "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsava at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

Last year, 9 lakhs earthen lamps were lit in the Deepotsav. (ANI)