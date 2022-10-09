Left Menu

Gujarat: Congress MLA attacked by unknown persons, says anyone who speaks up under BJP govt is beaten up

Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel who was allegedly thrashed by goons in Navsari district on Saturday said that anyone who raised their voice under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is beaten up and sent to jail.

Visual of Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel who was allegedly thrashed by goons in Navsari district on Saturday said that anyone who raised their voice under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is beaten up and sent to jail. The tribal leader has alleged that the chief of Zila Panchayat and his goons vandalized his car and beat him up when he was reaching Khergam, Navsari for a meeting.

He further alleged that the Zila Panchayat chief and goons made casteist slurs at him and said, "you are becoming a leader being an Adivasi. Won't let an Adivasi walk here." After the tribal leader was thrashed, a huge crowd of protesters gathered on Saturday night in support of the Congress MLA.

The protestors have vowed to block the 14 districts until the Zila Panchayat chief and his goons are caught. While talking to ANI, Patel alleged, "The chief of Zila Panchayat and his goons vandalized my car and beat me up when I was reaching Khergam, Navsari for a meeting. They said, you are becoming a leader being an Adivasi, we won't spare you; won't let an Adivasi walk here."

"We will protest here until the Zila Panchayat chief and his goons are caught. Adivasis will block the highways of 14 districts till then. Anyone who raises their voice under the rule of the BJP government is beaten up and sent to jail," he added. "Four-five people attacked Anant Patel yesterday, after which he sat in protest with his Adivasi supporters. He's been assured that within three days, the guilty will be caught and proper action will be taken. Police deployed but no untoward incident occurred. Complaint filed as per rules," said Navsari Deputy Superintendent of Police.

On Saturday night, protestors set ablaze a shop and vandalized the fire tender which reached the spot. (ANI)

