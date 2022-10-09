Left Menu

Waterlogging in Mathura after heavy rainfall

Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2022 07:17 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 07:17 IST
Visual from Mathura. . Image Credit: ANI
Mathura witnessed waterlogging in several parts as heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday late night. While heavy rainfall lashed the national capital late Friday night and throughout Saturday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday late night predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday. The IMD predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

Cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD predicted. The weather department also predicted light and moderate spell for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas.

Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Etah, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan), in the next two hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

