OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says U.S.'s Yellen -FT

"We're very worried about developing countries and the problems they face," Yellen told the newspaper in an interview. She also criticised allies for being slow to send financial aid to Ukraine. "The pace of transferring money to Ukraine is far too slow," Yellen added, pointing out that some countries that had pledged assistance had not got round to disbursing it.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 10:01 IST
OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy, says U.S.'s Yellen -FT
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a decision by the OPEC+ grouping to cut oil production was "unhelpful and unwise" for the global economy, especially emerging markets, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

She also criticised allies for being slow to send financial aid to Ukraine. "The pace of transferring money to Ukraine is far too slow," Yellen added, pointing out that some countries that had pledged assistance had not got round to disbursing it.

