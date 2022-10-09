Left Menu

CM Yogi expresses grief over death of people in Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to electrocution in Bahraich district.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 10:53 IST
CM Yogi expresses grief over death of people in Bahraich
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to electrocution in Bahraich district. Five people were electrocuted after they reportedly came in contact with a high-tension wire during a procession.

Praying for peace to the departed souls, Adityanath expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families. The government directed the district magistrate and senior police officers to reach the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022