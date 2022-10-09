CM Yogi expresses grief over death of people in Bahraich
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to electrocution in Bahraich district.
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 10:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to electrocution in Bahraich district. Five people were electrocuted after they reportedly came in contact with a high-tension wire during a procession.
Praying for peace to the departed souls, Adityanath expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families. The government directed the district magistrate and senior police officers to reach the spot. (ANI)
