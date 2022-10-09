PM Modi extends greetings on Valmiki Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on Valmiki Jayanti. Valmiki Jayanti is observed on October 9 every year.

The day marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki who is credited with writing the original Ramayana during the lifetime of Lord Ram. PM Modi also shared a video along with a message on a micro-blogging site.

"Happy Valmiki Jayanti to the countrymen," tweeted PM Modi. The celebrations marked the streets of the nation today.

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sage Valmiki in a 'grand' manner across the state. Earlier on October 7, the officials informed that various events have been planned for celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, including the continuous recital of the Ramayana at all temples of Lord Rama and Hanuman as well as at all places associated with the epic along with the lighting of lamps or 'deepdan'.

To celebrate the 'Valmiki Jayanti' with great enthusiasm, preparations are being made at the development block level. In pursuance of the objective of the government, the District Magistrate in Gorakhpur has issued detailed guidelines to the CDO, all SDMs, Deputy Director Buddhist Museum and Regional Tourism Officer.

Principal Secretary, Mukesh Kumar Meshram issued directions in this regard to all divisional commissioners and the district magistrates asking them to ensure that Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on a grand scale throughout the state. The officials were asked to arrange for the lighting of lamps or 'deepdan' as well as the continuous recital of the Ramayan for 8, 12 or 24 hours and organise similar other events at all places and temples related to Maharishi Valmiki on his Jayanti.

The preparations for the events to be held on Valmiki Jayanti were reviewed by the nodal officer nominated by the government on the evening of October 8. (ANI)

