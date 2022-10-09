Left Menu

CM Dhami interacts with locals of Rudraprayag

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday interacted with the locals of Rudraprayag.

CM Dhami interacting with the locals of Rudraprayag. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday interacted with the locals of Rudraprayag. Despite heavy rainfall, Dhami went for a walk in Tilwara, during his stay.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also interacted with Vijay Panwar, who was working in Puri Dhaba. Earlier, Dhami lauded Special Task Force for their work in the UKSSSC recruitment case.

After the arrest of former chairman RBS Rawat, secretary Manohar Kanyal and former controller of the UKSSSC examination RS Pokharia, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the campaign will continue till all the accused are caught. Dhami further lauded the Special Task Force's (STF) work and said, "STF is doing good work. The campaign will continue till all the accused are caught".

He further added that when the matter came to light, the government was determined to arrest the accused. (ANI)

