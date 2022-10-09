Left Menu

PM Modi extends best wishes on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 12:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. "Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak," tweeted PM Modi.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet. One of the most important parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi and expressed hope that this festival will give new inspiration to enhance peace and harmony in the society. In his congratulatory message to the people of the state, Chief Minister said, "This festival is celebrated on the birthday of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. I hope that this festival will give new inspiration to increase peace and harmony in the society."

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to organize programs on the occasion of Eid-e-Miladun Nabi, taking all precautions in view of COVID-19 infection. Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world. (ANI)

