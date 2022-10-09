Left Menu

UK minister Zahawi: planned power cuts extremely unlikely

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-10-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 13:31 IST
UK minister Zahawi: planned power cuts extremely unlikely
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Senior Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi on Sunday said it is "extremely unlikely" Britain would have planned power cuts over winter, responding to a National Grid warning that the country could face blackouts if it cannot import enough energy.

"It is extremely unlikely, but it's only right that we plan for every scenario. But all I would say is we have a buffer," Zahawi told Sky News. "So I'm confident that come Christmas, come the cold weather, we will continue to be in that resilient place."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022