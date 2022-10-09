Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Japan but title wait continues
Reuters | Suzuka | Updated: 09-10-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 13:41 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed and shortened Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, but the reduced points awarded left him still waiting for a second Formula One world championship.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second and Red Bull's Sergio Perez took hird.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergio Perez
- Charles Leclerc
- Red Bull's
- Max Verstappen
- Japanese
Advertisement