Delhi: Two men die after falling from construction site

As many as two people succumbed to their injuries after falling from height at under-construction Node building T-1 in Dwaraka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 13:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as two people succumbed to their injuries after falling from height at under-construction Node building T-1 in Dwaraka. The two deceased have been identified as Vikash and Manoj. They were shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital and Vikash was declared brought dead by doctors of the hospital whereas, Manoj died during his treatment.

Apart from the two deceased six other men have been injured and are under treatment at the hospital. The police informed that the work of scaffolding was under contractor Mintu Yadav at Node building T-1 arrival at L and T construction site.

The police have registered an FIR in the matter and the investigation is on. Further probe into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

