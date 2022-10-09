Left Menu

French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 13:41 IST
Strikes staged by France's hard-left CGT union at refineries of ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies continued on Sunday, union officials at both companies told Reuters.

"It is continuing everywhere," a CGT representative said, adding that there had been no contact from TotalEnergies since Saturday's call by the union for the company's bosses to start wage negotiations. More than a fifth of France's service stations were grappling with supply problems at the weekend as strikes disrupt operations at four of the country's main refineries.

Workers are striking for higher pay to help contend with strong inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

